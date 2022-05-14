Analysts Anticipate Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.83 Billion

Analysts forecast that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) will report $3.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.01 billion and the lowest is $3.65 billion. Ball posted sales of $3.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full year sales of $15.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 billion to $16.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.47 billion to $17.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ball had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Ball from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Northland Securities raised their target price on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ball from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.38.

In other Ball news, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.55 per share, for a total transaction of $116,519.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.86 per share, with a total value of $601,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Ball by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Ball has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.39. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.39%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

