Analysts Anticipate Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). Marker Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marker Therapeutics.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRKR shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marker Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRKR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 233.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 35,865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marker Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 985,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 585,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 117.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 80,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 439,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRKR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 524,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74. Marker Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.65.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing tumor-associated antigens.

