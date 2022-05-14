Analysts Anticipate Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ earnings. Windtree Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Windtree Therapeutics.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.13).

NASDAQ:WINT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.55. 246,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Windtree Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 129.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 89,665 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Windtree Therapeutics by 28.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Windtree Therapeutics by 15.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular and secondarily in acute pulmonary diseases. The company's lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

