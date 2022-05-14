Analysts Set ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) PT at $4.71

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATIP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATIP. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,267,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,832,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 124.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,703,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 2,053,912 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 4,872,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after buying an additional 1,106,026 shares during the period. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,013,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATIP traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $1.73. 938,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,878. The company has a market capitalization of $358.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. ATI Physical Therapy had a negative net margin of 145.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that ATI Physical Therapy will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

