Analysts Set Expectations for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.32) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.40). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.71) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.59) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.42) EPS.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $125.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.43.

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $11.74 on Thursday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $39.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 391.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 94,997 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 35.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

