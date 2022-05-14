Analysts Set Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Target Price at $66.67

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.99. The stock had a trading volume of 55,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,935. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $85.62. The company has a market capitalization of $359.54 million, a P/E ratio of -115.59 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.49.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $31.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

