Analysts Set Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target at $3.82

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.82.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.60 target price on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of MGDPF stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

