Analysts Set Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Target Price at $6.80

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of SVM stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. 1,747,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,784. The company has a market cap of $478.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.94. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $6.72.

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $59.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 15.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVM. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 29.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

