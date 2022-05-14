Analyzing EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) & Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) and Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

EOG Resources has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexco Energy has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

85.9% of EOG Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Mexco Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of EOG Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.3% of Mexco Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EOG Resources and Mexco Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources 23.12% 29.77% 17.10% Mexco Energy 26.95% 15.11% 13.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for EOG Resources and Mexco Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources 0 6 14 1 2.76 Mexco Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

EOG Resources currently has a consensus target price of $133.45, indicating a potential upside of 7.38%. Given EOG Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe EOG Resources is more favorable than Mexco Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EOG Resources and Mexco Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources $18.64 billion 3.90 $4.66 billion $7.49 16.59 Mexco Energy $2.80 million 12.38 $160,000.00 $0.71 23.03

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Mexco Energy. EOG Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mexco Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EOG Resources beats Mexco Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Mexco Energy (Get Rating)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio. As of March 31, 2021, the company's total estimated proved reserves were approximately 1.504 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also owned leasehold mineral and royalty interests in approximately 3,169 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.

