Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel drug targets for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. The company’s proprietary SIGMACEPTOR Discovery Platform involves the rational drug design of compounds that fulfill specific criteria based on unmet market needs and new scientific advances. Selected drug candidates demonstrate high, non-exclusive affinity for sigma receptors, which are involved in the modulation of multiple cellular biochemical signaling pathways. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.46.

NASDAQ AVXL traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 856,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,831. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $660.74 million, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. 29.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

