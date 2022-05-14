AnRKey X ($ANRX) One Day Volume Tops $66,080.00

Posted by on May 14th, 2022

AnRKey X ($ANRX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. One AnRKey X coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AnRKey X has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $66,080.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.
  • Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003329 BTC.
  • XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001413 BTC.
  • Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001753 BTC.
  • Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.08 or 0.00526940 BTC.
  • Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00037284 BTC.
  • PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,819.15 or 1.99403318 BTC.
  • Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
  • Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004735 BTC.
  • Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008546 BTC.

AnRKey X Coin Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,519,279 coins. AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com. AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AnRKey X

