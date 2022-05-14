AnRKey X ($ANRX) One Day Volume Tops $66,080.00

AnRKey X ($ANRX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. One AnRKey X coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AnRKey X has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $66,080.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.08 or 0.00526940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00037284 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,819.15 or 1.99403318 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008546 BTC.

AnRKey X Coin Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,519,279 coins. AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com . AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here

