ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,895 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 187,539 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $537,900,000 after buying an additional 35,824 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,031,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,559,000 after buying an additional 135,821 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 822,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,513,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in ANSYS by 4.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 770,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,439,000 after purchasing an additional 32,367 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 6.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 610,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,744,000 after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock opened at $254.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.72 and a 52 week high of $413.89.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

