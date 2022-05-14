Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($19.11) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($16.03) to GBX 1,500 ($18.49) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.03) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.79) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,453.89 ($17.92).

Shares of ANTO stock traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.10) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,348.50 ($16.63). The company had a trading volume of 822,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.43. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 1,198.50 ($14.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,817.50 ($22.41). The company has a market capitalization of £13.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,595.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,462.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

