Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Price Target Increased to €68.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €67.00 ($70.53) to €68.00 ($71.58) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Aperam from €57.00 ($60.00) to €55.00 ($57.89) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aperam from €65.00 ($68.42) to €46.00 ($48.42) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Aperam from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Aperam from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aperam from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Aperam alerts:

Shares of Aperam stock opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aperam has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $65.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.89.

Aperam ( OTCMKTS:APEMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Analysts forecast that Aperam will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.4804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.47%.

Aperam Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.