Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) to report $4.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.32 billion. Aptiv posted sales of $3.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year sales of $17.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.54 billion to $18.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.27 billion to $21.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aptiv.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Shares of APTV stock traded up $6.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,289. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv has a one year low of $88.15 and a one year high of $180.81.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after purchasing an additional 340,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,684,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,476,166,000 after purchasing an additional 488,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Aptiv by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,941,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,804,869,000 after purchasing an additional 452,955 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Aptiv by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,390,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,073 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,326,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,373,446,000 after acquiring an additional 225,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptiv (APTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.