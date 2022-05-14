APY.Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $22,026.00 (APY)

APY.Finance (APY) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last week, APY.Finance has traded 40% lower against the US dollar. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.35 million and approximately $22,026.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0815 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,616,477 coins. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

