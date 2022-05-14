Argon (ARGON) Trading 48.4% Lower Over Last Week

Argon (ARGON) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Argon has a market cap of $226,837.99 and $51,140.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Argon has traded 48.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Argon coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 82,050,331 coins and its circulating supply is 73,746,063 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

