Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 298.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises 1.1% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 10.2% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $844,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Arista Networks by 59.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 22.4% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 2.7% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $6.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,290,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,758. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.63 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.06.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 9,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $1,146,726.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $4,810,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 653,695 shares of company stock worth $78,585,334 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.61.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

