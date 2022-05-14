Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Given a C$1.15 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$1.15 target price on Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.65 to C$1.30 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

TSE AOT opened at C$0.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$304.51 million and a P/E ratio of -87.50. Ascot Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.62 and a 52 week high of C$1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

