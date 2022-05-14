Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Price Target Cut to GBX 6,100 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,500 ($80.14) to GBX 6,100 ($75.21) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,230 ($64.48) to GBX 4,770 ($58.81) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,050 ($62.26) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,650 ($81.99) to GBX 5,940 ($73.23) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,420.56 ($66.83).

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 3,969 ($48.93) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,658.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,326.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.32. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,695 ($45.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,572 ($81.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.35.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

