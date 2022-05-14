Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) PT Lowered to GBX 6,100 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,500 ($80.14) to GBX 6,100 ($75.21) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,900 ($60.41) to GBX 4,950 ($61.03) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ashtead Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($73.97) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Peel Hunt upgraded Ashtead Group to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashtead Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $303.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,230 ($64.48) to GBX 4,770 ($58.81) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,406.00.

Shares of ASHTY stock opened at $195.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $184.12 and a fifty-two week high of $349.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.70.

Ashtead Group ( OTCMKTS:ASHTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

