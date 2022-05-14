Associated Banc Corp Buys 785 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $5.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.08. 835,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,210. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.39. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $178.19 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

