Associated Banc Corp Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,887,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,958,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.83. The company had a trading volume of 132,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,477. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $105.27 and a 1-year high of $144.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.