Associated Banc Corp Purchases 4,512 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 102,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter.

VYM traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $108.07. 2,120,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334,754. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $101.37 and a one year high of $115.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.77.

