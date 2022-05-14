Associated Banc Corp Sells 1,523 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,217 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA traded up $4.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.20. 20,850,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,109,236. The firm has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 84.75 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.54. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.28 and a 1 year high of $258.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.24.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

