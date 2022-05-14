Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ASTE. Robert W. Baird cut Astec Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astec Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.32. The company had a trading volume of 158,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,128. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $36.31 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.01. The stock has a market cap of $989.43 million, a P/E ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.30. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $291.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Astec Industries will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

