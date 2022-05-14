ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NYSE:ATIP)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for ATI Physical Therapy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07.

ATIP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.51. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,941,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth $2,866,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 11.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 237,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 24,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

