Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €95.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €95.00 ($100.00) price target on Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NDA. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($102.11) price objective on Aurubis in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($94.74) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($115.79) price objective on Aurubis in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €89.38 ($94.08).

Shares of NDA opened at €84.08 ($88.51) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €106.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of €94.95. Aurubis has a 52 week low of €62.20 ($65.47) and a 52 week high of €116.85 ($123.00). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.87.

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

