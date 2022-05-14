Aviva PLC Acquires 4,088 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $7,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX stock opened at $158.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $127.02 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.32.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 125.75%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $145.67.

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

