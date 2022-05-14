Aviva PLC Cuts Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,755 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.05% of Robert Half International worth $6,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth about $460,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,296,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 617,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after buying an additional 254,892 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on RHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. CL King raised their target price on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $93.49 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.46 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International Profile (Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.