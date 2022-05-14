Aviva PLC Grows Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 88,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,240,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,377,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 22,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Shares of BR opened at $139.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.68 and a 52-week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

