Aviva PLC Grows Stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,600 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $8,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,350,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,183,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 726.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 197,253 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 252,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 138,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Li Auto from $51.50 to $26.80 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.24.

Shares of LI stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,182.00 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.03. Li Auto Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.79. Li Auto had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

