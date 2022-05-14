Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $8,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Centene by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 531,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,607,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 734,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,495,000 after acquiring an additional 32,669 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $82.32 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $89.92. The company has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.71.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 6,270 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,340. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

