Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $8,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DRE shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

NYSE:DRE opened at $53.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.76. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $44.40 and a 52 week high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.64%.

About Duke Realty (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.