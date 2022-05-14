Aviva PLC Has $6.79 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 376.2% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Shares of GPC opened at $134.78 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $142.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.