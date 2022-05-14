Aviva PLC Has $8.39 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $8,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LBRDK. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.6% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $117.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.10. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $107.40 and a 52 week high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.47. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.94 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J David Wargo acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.43.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.