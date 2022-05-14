Aviva PLC Sells 5,594 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $6,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PPL by 36.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,975 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 14.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,441,000 after buying an additional 1,310,688 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PPL by 131.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,302,000 after buying an additional 2,531,196 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PPL by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,441,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,841,000 after buying an additional 233,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of PPL by 0.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,148,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,905,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79. PPL Co. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $30.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

PPL Profile (Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.