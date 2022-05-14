B. Riley Asset Management LLC Invests $4.01 Million in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 76,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,000. Franchise Group accounts for about 1.7% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Franchise Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Franchise Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Franchise Group by 7,203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Franchise Group by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 2,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn bought 100,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,864,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,422,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 106,000 shares of company stock worth $3,999,000. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.08. 209,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,597. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.28. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.77.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Franchise Group had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.97%.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

