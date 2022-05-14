B. Riley Asset Management LLC Makes New $4.30 Million Investment in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 430,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,000. The Container Store Group makes up about 1.9% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 18,293 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 216.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 65.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCS traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 541,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,104. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $373.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.25. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $14.25.

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.53 million. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Container Store Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on The Container Store Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Container Store Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

