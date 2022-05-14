B. Riley Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 136,706 B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 136,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $12,148,000. B. Riley Financial accounts for 5.3% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of B. Riley Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RILY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 59.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.32. The stock had a trading volume of 392,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,622. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $91.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.71.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $422.11 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.88%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 67.57%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 30,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.83 per share, with a total value of $1,884,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 207,917 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,734,027.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 875,144 shares of company stock valued at $21,142,966. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on B. Riley Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

