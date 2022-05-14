B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 97,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 200.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

In other news, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $1,142,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,531,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,842,575.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 232,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,375 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

BW opened at $6.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $546.53 million, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.05. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $204.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.80 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a return on equity of 152.18% and a net margin of 5.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Profile (Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.