B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 277,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Plains GP by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 570,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 64,158 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 738,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 29,218 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,707,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,592,000 after acquiring an additional 39,380 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAGP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NYSE PAGP opened at $11.09 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 158.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,242.86%.

About Plains GP (Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.