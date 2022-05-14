Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,414,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,298,000 after purchasing an additional 199,625 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,571,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,838,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,581,000 after purchasing an additional 192,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 710,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 702,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 394,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BW opened at $6.33 on Friday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The firm has a market cap of $546.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 2.49.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a return on equity of 152.18% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $204.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

BW has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $156,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $77,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 232,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,375 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.