Bailard Inc. Acquires 1,195 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $14,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $6.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,381. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.62 and its 200 day moving average is $268.84. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $231.95 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

