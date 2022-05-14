Bailard Inc. Has $10.84 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $10,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VCR traded up $9.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.82. The stock had a trading volume of 164,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,074. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.54. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $235.54 and a 12 month high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

