Bailard Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 218,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,022,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 25,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,013,000 after buying an additional 104,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.46. 5,282,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,124,489. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.51 and its 200-day moving average is $109.02. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.29 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

