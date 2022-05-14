Bailard Inc. Sells 465 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.9% of Bailard Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $60,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

BATS:IEFA traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.08. 19,193,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.26.

