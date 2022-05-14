Bailard Inc. Sells 8,313 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,824 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,313 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.0% of Bailard Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $29,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barr E S & Co. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 2,777 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 894 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $101,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,518. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $7.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.62. 24,524,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,863,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $169.00 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.60.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

