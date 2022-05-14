Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

NYSE BCSF opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $16.28.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 62.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.96%.

In related news, Director Clare Stack Richer acquired 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $49,996.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Hough purchased 6,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $99,975.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,662 shares of company stock valued at $170,590 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,470,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,580,000 after purchasing an additional 729,276 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $6,831,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 54.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,216,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,965,000 after purchasing an additional 429,639 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 214.5% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 387,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 264,293 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter valued at $3,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

