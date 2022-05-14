Barclays Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €3.20 Price Target

Barclays set a €3.20 ($3.37) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

O2D has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.32) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($2.95) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.74) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.66) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €3.50 ($3.68) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.94 ($3.09) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of €2.20 ($2.32) and a 52 week high of €3.02 ($3.17). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €2.65 and a 200-day moving average of €2.53.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

